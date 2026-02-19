First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 5,735 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 61.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $657.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $678.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.62 and its 200-day moving average is $560.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

