Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and traded as low as $72.11. Invesco Water Resources ETF shares last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 58,617 shares trading hands.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,963,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

