Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,922,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,654,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,829,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VUG opened at $462.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

