Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $143.33

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. Tapestry has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $3,342,012.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,896. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

