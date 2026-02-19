Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Kaiser Aluminum News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and sales strength — Q4 net sales rose about 21% year?over?year to $929 million, topping prior-year comparables and signaling demand strength across end markets. Kaiser Aluminum Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results

Revenue and sales strength — Q4 net sales rose about 21% year?over?year to $929 million, topping prior-year comparables and signaling demand strength across end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / momentum coverage — multiple Zacks pieces highlight KALU as a growth and momentum candidate, which can attract buyers and support multiple expansion if trends continue. 3 Best Momentum Stock Opportunities (KALU, FET, FNLPF)

Analyst / momentum coverage — multiple Zacks pieces highlight KALU as a growth and momentum candidate, which can attract buyers and support multiple expansion if trends continue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings vs. some estimates — the company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter; several outlets (and the company release) frame this as a beat versus a $1.35 consensus, while other outlets use a slightly higher benchmark. This divergence in reported “beats” vs “misses” created mixed headlines. Company Press Release (Q4 Results)

Earnings vs. some estimates — the company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter; several outlets (and the company release) frame this as a beat versus a $1.35 consensus, while other outlets use a slightly higher benchmark. This divergence in reported “beats” vs “misses” created mixed headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS headline miss vs. Zacks benchmark — Zacks flagged that $1.53 missed its $1.56 consensus, which likely pressured sentiment among traders focused on beats vs. misses. Kaiser Aluminum Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EPS headline miss vs. Zacks benchmark — Zacks flagged that $1.53 missed its $1.56 consensus, which likely pressured sentiment among traders focused on beats vs. misses. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains modest — reported net margin (~2.9%) and ROE (~10.7%) are modest for a growth narrative; investors may be cautious until margins or guidance show sustainable improvement. MarketBeat KALU Summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaiser Aluminum this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

