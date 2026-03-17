Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,907 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after buying an additional 1,256,608 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,644,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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