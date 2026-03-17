Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on April 2nd

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 4.8% increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$83.32 and a 52 week high of C$102.75.

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Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

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