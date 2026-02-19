Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

