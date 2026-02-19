Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
OXY opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised some analysts — OXY reported $0.31 EPS which beat the Zacks consensus of $0.19, giving investors a reason to bid the stock up despite year?over?year pressure. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital redeployment — Occidental is refocusing after its reported US$9.7B sale of OxyChem to Berkshire Hathaway, which should boost liquidity and reduce execution risk on the balance sheet. Occidental Refocuses After US$9.7b OxyChem Sale To Berkshire Hathaway
- Positive Sentiment: Debt and cash?flow repositioning — coverage highlights a debt reset that management says reframes future cash flow and resilience, supporting the investment case as debt metrics improve. Occidental Petroleum Debt Reset Reframes Cash Flows And Future Resilience
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed reported metrics — some outlets show OXY missed a consensus EPS of $0.33 and revenue fell ~5% YoY, while other data providers present adjusted beats; differences in adjustments and consensus baselines are creating split headlines. Occidental: Earnings Snapshot / Marketbeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts updating models ahead of/after the call — several analysts revised forecasts and issued new targets; median recent targets are near the mid?$40s, keeping expectations mixed. Occidental Petroleum Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term oil oversupply concern and price?target cuts — Susquehanna trimmed its price target citing near?term oil oversupply, which could cap upside if commodity weakness persists. Susquehanna Lowers Occidental Petroleum PT Amid Near-Term Oil Oversupply Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and cash trends remain pressured — several reports show YoY declines in net income, operating profit swings and reduced operating cash flow/capex, highlighting execution and commodity?price sensitivity risks. Quiver Quant: Q4 Financials and Metrics
OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
