Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 64,745 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,151,000 after purchasing an additional 502,122 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

