Frederick Holzgrefe III Sells 4,775 Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total transaction of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,478.40. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $390.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.09. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $499.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced national LTL network expansion and highlighted its full?year/Q4 2025 results — the expansion could increase network density and revenue potential over time, supporting a bullish view on growth. Saia Highlights 2025 Results and National LTL Expansion

Company announced national LTL network expansion and highlighted its full?year/Q4 2025 results — the expansion could increase network density and revenue potential over time, supporting a bullish view on growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets and some reiterated Buy/Overweight views after the results — upward revisions help underwrite the rally and signal continued analyst confidence. MarketBeat Analyst Notes

Several analysts raised price targets and some reiterated Buy/Overweight views after the results — upward revisions help underwrite the rally and signal continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations ($789.95M vs. $773.8M consensus) but EPS missed ($1.77 vs. $1.90 expected) and EPS is well below prior-year levels — revenue stability is encouraging but profitability/earnings trajectory remains a watch item. Saia 2025 Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations ($789.95M vs. $773.8M consensus) but EPS missed ($1.77 vs. $1.90 expected) and EPS is well below prior-year levels — revenue stability is encouraging but profitability/earnings trajectory remains a watch item. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by multiple executives (CEO, CFO, CAO, EVP and a VP) — collective disclosed proceeds approx. $6M with ownership reductions of ~17–59% for some insiders; large, clustered sales can pressure sentiment unless explained as planned diversification or pre?arranged transactions. Ramu SEC Filing Benton SEC Filing

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $343.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

