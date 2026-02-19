Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 290,000 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,310,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,281,677.17. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $4,048,485.40.

On Thursday, February 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 100,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $3,445,823.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 494,719 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50.

SONO opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

