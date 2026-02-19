W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,360,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $376,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Sumitomo Insurance (a >10% holder) bought a total of 566,386 WRB shares across Feb. 17–18 (~285,000 on Feb. 18 at $70.64 and ~281,386 on Feb. 17 at $71.19), increasing its stake by ~0.5% and signaling confidence from a large strategic investor. The purchases total about $40 million and were disclosed to the SEC. SEC Filing

MarketWatch notes that WRB underperformed peers on Tuesday despite daily gains, suggesting sector dynamics or relative valuation shifts may be influencing short?term flows. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q3 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lowering FY2026 to $4.56 and FY2027 to $4.78 from prior levels — a material downward revision cadence that could pressure forward guidance expectations and investor sentiment.

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $20,132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 57,163,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,997,004.32. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 8,316,450 shares of company stock valued at $572,768,056 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $69.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

