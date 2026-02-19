Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $90.00

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $100,031.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,089.24. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 151.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct?to?consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology?enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

