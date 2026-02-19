Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 100.1% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $182.13 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $374.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.11.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

