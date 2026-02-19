HighTower Advisors LLC Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $30,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

