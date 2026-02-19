Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,649 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Vericel were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 138,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.