HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,443 shares of company stock worth $2,723,061 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $203.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $197.92 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.35.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

