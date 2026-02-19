PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,973 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,694,000 after acquiring an additional 239,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,028,000 after acquiring an additional 211,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $16,830,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,550.32. This represents a 49.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,269 shares of company stock worth $35,913,696. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Analyst coverage remains mixed overall — one roundup piece highlights divergent views among industrials analysts on IR, and consensus analyst recommendation remains "Hold," which implies limited near-term catalyst from upgrades/downgrades.

Significant insider selling by EVP Vicente Reynal: two Form 4 filings show sales of 55,870 shares (Feb. 13 at ~$100.39) and 36,482 shares (Feb. 17 at ~$97.50), reducing his holdings materially and generating roughly $9.2M in proceeds. Large, recent insider sales can weigh on sentiment and may be a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock today.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

