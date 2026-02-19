Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,507,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 632,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,625,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,717.18. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $243.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

