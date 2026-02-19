iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,141,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,723,000 after purchasing an additional 587,966 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,523,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,354,000 after purchasing an additional 819,923 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $75.89.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

