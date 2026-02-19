Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Benjamin Pham Buys 6,214 Shares

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,084.84. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Benjamin Pham bought 7,900 shares of Strive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00.

Strive Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Strive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $268.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Strive ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Strive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

See Also

