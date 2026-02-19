Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Huntsman Stock Up 8.3%

Huntsman stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from “hold” to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support the share price. Alembic Upgrade

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from “hold” to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled roughly $100 million of cost savings in 2026 and pointed to growing industry consolidation opportunities — a tangible plan to improve margins that investors typically reward. Cost Savings Article

Management signaled roughly $100 million of cost savings in 2026 and pointed to growing industry consolidation opportunities — a tangible plan to improve margins that investors typically reward. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share (2.6% yield), which can support demand from income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share (2.6% yield), which can support demand from income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported (CFO purchase noted in coverage), which can be viewed as management having confidence in the stock. Insider Buying & Earnings Coverage

Insider buying was reported (CFO purchase noted in coverage), which can be viewed as management having confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and the call transcript provide detail on strategy and results; investors will parse these for guidance color and restructuring details. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck.) Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and the call transcript provide detail on strategy and results; investors will parse these for guidance color and restructuring details. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck.) Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed on profit: adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported adjusted loss of $0.37 vs. consensus -$0.29), net loss widened year?over?year and revenue was down ~6.7% — pricing pressure, weaker volumes and soft demand cloud near?term outlook. These fundamentals are a clear negative driver. Earnings Miss

Q4 results disappointed on profit: adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported adjusted loss of $0.37 vs. consensus -$0.29), net loss widened year?over?year and revenue was down ~6.7% — pricing pressure, weaker volumes and soft demand cloud near?term outlook. These fundamentals are a clear negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $9 but kept an “underperform” rating — the low target and continued sell-side caution can pressure sentiment despite the modest PT bump. Mizuho Note The Fly

Mizuho raised its price target to $9 but kept an “underperform” rating — the low target and continued sell-side caution can pressure sentiment despite the modest PT bump. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume (23,037 puts traded) suggests short-term bearish positioning or hedging, which can amplify downward moves if volatility rises.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Mizuho increased their price target on Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

