Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 15,000 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore increased their price target on Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

