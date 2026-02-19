5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from 5E Advanced Materials’ conference call:

Management reported advancing federal financing discussions, including a prior EXIM letter of interest, an upcoming EXIM Engineering Multiplier Program kickoff, and a DOE Mines of the Future NOFO application that could provide significant non-dilutive funding to support FEED and de-risk the project ahead of FID.

to support FEED and de-risk the project ahead of FID. The company completed a successful full-scale glass trial and initial large-scale shipment, shifting customer talks toward commercial structures and offtake negotiations and expanding engagement into specialty applications like ferroboron for magnet manufacturing.

and initial large-scale shipment, shifting customer talks toward commercial structures and offtake negotiations and expanding engagement into specialty applications like for magnet manufacturing. 5E increased its mineral resource estimate, strengthened mineral tenure, and filed an omnibus patent covering its proprietary in-situ leaching and processing approach, reinforcing technical differentiation and long-term scalability at Fort Cady.

Pre-feasibility work supports compelling economics with a nearly 40-year mine life based on proven and probable reserves, while FEED and pre-FID work streams are being advanced to make Fort Cady construction?ready.

based on proven and probable reserves, while FEED and pre-FID work streams are being advanced to make Fort Cady construction?ready. Key outcomes remain contingent on competitive federal award decisions, successful non-dilutive financing, regulatory timelines (noting prior delays from the 2025 government shutdown), and other forward-looking assumptions that may materially change results.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 5.7%

FEAM stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut 5E Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc acquired 4,000,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,130,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,994. This trade represents a 49.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

