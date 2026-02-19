King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 208,853 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,853 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,614,000 after buying an additional 1,097,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next?generation cell?therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi?year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long?term revenue growth potential. Read More.

Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next?generation cell?therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi?year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long?term revenue growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More.

FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More.

Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder?yield profile that supports income?oriented ownership. Read More.

Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder?yield profile that supports income?oriented ownership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short?term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More.

Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short?term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient?support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More.

Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient?support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More.

Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc litigation and recent verdict coverage keep legal risk and potential liabilities on the radar — this continues to cap valuation upside despite operational wins. Read More.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.