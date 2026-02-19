Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

