Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.15.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,725 shares of company stock valued at $67,969,184. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 128,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunstone Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $3,139,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised its order outlook and highlighted a push into AI/chatbot experiences that could drive higher engagement and new revenue streams — WSJ coverage. DoorDash Stock Jumps on Strong Order Forecast; Company Eyes Chatbot Era
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Tony Xu said DoorDash has an edge over Amazon in grocery delivery due to broader retail partnerships — supports growth potential in higher-frequency categories. DoorDash’s CEO says he’s got an edge on Amazon in groceries
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated strategic shift toward owning the software/logistics stack and highlighted investments such as Agentic AI and international (Deliveroo) exposure — long-term strategic positives but near-term costly. DoorDash Q4 Earnings Highlight Deliveroo and Agentic AI Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk: broader U.S.-Iran tensions pressured futures and market sentiment today, weighing on cyclical/high-beta names including DASH. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss: EPS $0.48 vs. $0.58 expected and revenue $3.96B vs. $3.98B — the miss prompted initial selling. DoorDash Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term profitability guidance and ramped-up spending (international, Deliveroo stake, AI) expected to dent Q1 adjusted EBITDA and stoked investor concern. DoorDash Expects Ramped Up Spending to Dent First Quarter
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media notes highlighted investor worry about the investment cycle and margin pressure; Evercore ISI flagged that spending could weigh on sentiment. Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney: Fears around investment cycle weighing on Doordash
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory flag: Signal Law Group issued a risk bulletin citing elevated pricing-transparency risk indicators, a potential long-term headwind. Signal Law Group Issues Vigilant Risk Score Bulletin on DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
