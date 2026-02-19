Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

NYSE:TNL opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $38,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

