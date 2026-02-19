Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $187.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Positive Sentiment: New partner integrations with Salesforce expand go?to?market and reinforce AppExchange monetization (AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD app on the Salesforce AppExchange). AcuityMD for Salesforce Announcement

New partner integrations with Salesforce expand go?to?market and reinforce AppExchange monetization (AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD app on the Salesforce AppExchange). Positive Sentiment: Asymbl expanded collaboration aims to boost Salesforce’s AI workforce orchestration capabilities — incremental product wins that support long?term AI positioning. Asymbl Collaboration

Asymbl expanded collaboration aims to boost Salesforce’s AI workforce orchestration capabilities — incremental product wins that support long?term AI positioning. Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains: BTIG kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target (shows split analyst views and pockets of conviction). BTIG Research Note

Some sell?side support remains: BTIG kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target (shows split analyst views and pockets of conviction). Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target (from $265 to $235) and moved to Equal Weight — a downgrade in upside but not a bearish stance. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo cut its price target (from $265 to $235) and moved to Equal Weight — a downgrade in upside but not a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target sharply to $197 and set a Neutral rating — lowers analyst support and narrows upside from current levels. Citigroup Note

Citigroup trimmed its target sharply to $197 and set a Neutral rating — lowers analyst support and narrows upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: RBC issued a Hold, reflecting more cautious near?term sentiment from another major shop. RBC Hold

RBC issued a Hold, reflecting more cautious near?term sentiment from another major shop. Neutral Sentiment: UBS checks show an uptick in Agentforce but “muted” core growth — mixed operational signals ahead of earnings. UBS Checks

UBS checks show an uptick in Agentforce but “muted” core growth — mixed operational signals ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho issued a pessimistic forecast and lowered expectations, adding to the negative analyst momentum that’s pressuring the share price. Mizuho Forecast

Mizuho issued a pessimistic forecast and lowered expectations, adding to the negative analyst momentum that’s pressuring the share price. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price?target cuts triggered near?term selling (reports note the stock trading down after an analyst downgrade). Analyst Downgrade / Trading Reaction

Multiple downgrades and price?target cuts triggered near?term selling (reports note the stock trading down after an analyst downgrade). Negative Sentiment: Broader AI?sized SaaS fears and sector volatility (the “SaaSpocalypse” narrative) continue to pressure enterprise software multiples and weigh on CRM sentiment. Sector AI Fears

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

