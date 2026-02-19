Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 9.6% increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $450.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.58 and a 200-day moving average of $494.79. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $546.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,473,809.80. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Braeburn Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.