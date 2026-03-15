flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,880 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 12th total of 57,848 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

About flatexDEGIRO

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

(Get Free Report)

flatexDEGIRO AG is a Germany-based digital brokerage firm formed through the merger of German online broker flatex AG and Dutch discount broker DeGiro in 2020. The combined entity offers a unified trading platform designed for retail investors, aiming to provide low-cost access to global financial markets. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main with regional offices across Europe, flatexDEGIRO serves as one of the continent’s leading online brokers.

The company’s core offerings include execution and custody services for equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds and derivatives.

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