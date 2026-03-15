Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

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Mineral Resources Company Profile

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Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS: MALRF) is an Australia-based diversified resources company primarily engaged in iron ore mining, lithium production and mining services. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, the company operates integrated mining hubs in the Pilbara region and maintains a suite of downstream infrastructure including crushing, screening, rail haulage and port facilities. Through these operations, Mineral Resources delivers iron ore products to domestic and international steelmakers, serving markets across Asia, Europe and North America.

Founded in the mid-1990s, Mineral Resources has grown from a single iron ore project into a multi-commodity enterprise.

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