Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 11,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Down 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

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About Spectrum Global Solutions

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Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS: SGSI) is an information technology and professional services firm focused on enabling digital transformation for corporate and public sector clients. The company’s consulting practice advises organizations on IT strategy, cloud adoption and infrastructure modernization, while its managed services group handles day-to-day operations, security monitoring and ongoing platform optimization.

In cloud computing, Spectrum Global Solutions partners with leading public?cloud providers to architect, deploy and manage scalable environments.

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