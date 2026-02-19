Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,498 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,251,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,935,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $689.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $690.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

