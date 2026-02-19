Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 183,442 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) by 2,277.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Origin Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 210.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBK. Zacks Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

OBK stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

