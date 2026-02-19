Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stock Position Reduced by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

