Avestar Capital LLC Sells 803 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after acquiring an additional 536,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,219.68.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

