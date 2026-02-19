Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $346.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.80. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

