Burling Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,856,340,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,231 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.