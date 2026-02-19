Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$84.58 and last traded at C$84.24, with a volume of 85956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.0%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.38. The stock has a market cap of C$77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

