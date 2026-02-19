Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.0450, with a volume of 15536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
