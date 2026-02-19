Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.0450, with a volume of 15536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 528.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

