Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,000.

Separately, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Capital Corp X presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCX opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55.

About Churchill Capital Corp X

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.