First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 8,067 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $469,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,685.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,573,000 after buying an additional 847,034 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.