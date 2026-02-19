BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,711.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,743,000 after buying an additional 905,778 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,668.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 511,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after buying an additional 482,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $98.93 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

