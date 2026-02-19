Bristow Group (VTOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $380.3270 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

VTOL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In related news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,790. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bristow Group by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bristow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

