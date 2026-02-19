Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $340,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Trimble by 78.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $610,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

