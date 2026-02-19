Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 632,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $243.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

