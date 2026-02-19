King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 750,559 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750,559 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 252.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $208.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

