Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7%

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

