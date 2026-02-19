Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Activist investor Jana Partners has built a stake in Fiserv and is campaigning for changes to boost shareholder value; activist engagement is often a catalyst for strategic reviews, divestitures or governance changes that can lift the stock. Activist investor Jana Partners builds stake in Fiserv
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Fiserv shares jumped after the activist reports, indicating investors expect near?term actions or value unlocking following Jana’s stake. Fiserv (FISV) Jumps Over 6% as Activist Investor Gobbles Stake
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital put a buy on Fiserv, offering an analyst-backed endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock if investors view the rating as validation of turnaround potential. Fiserv (FISV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlooks (Zacks and others) still list Fiserv among key payments players benefiting from cross?border and e?commerce trends, but highlight rising tech costs and consumer spending pressures that make the path to margin recovery uncertain. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv, Fidelity National Information Services and Global Payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces note Fiserv looks cheaper after the decline and may have limited near?term downside, but they caution a rally isn’t guaranteed without clear operational improvement. Is Fiserv an Underrated Financial Stock Investment Play?
- Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds persist: reports point to a slowdown in Fiserv’s small?business point?of?sale (POS) platform, which has weighed on revenue growth and investor confidence. Slowdown in Its Small Business POS Platform Weighed on Fiserv’s (FISV) Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns highlighted by activists and analysts include high expense levels, leverage and the need to re?prioritize growth — issues that could limit upside until management demonstrates sustained margin and revenue improvement. Jana Campaign Puts Undervalued Fiserv’s Growth Priorities And Debt In Focus
Fiserv Stock Down 0.7%
FISV stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.
Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.
