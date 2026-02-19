King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,372 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $113,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 92 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $36,976.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,060.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $396.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.30 and a 200-day moving average of $375.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

